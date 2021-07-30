Dokken Paid Notice for Friday, July 30, 2021 Jul 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BORGESON – Joanne Borgeson, 86, of Bozeman passed away Sun, July 25. A Memorial Service will be held Sun, Aug 1, 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.AINSWORTH – A Memorial Service for Walter Ainsworth, 93, will be Aug 4, 11:30 A.M. at Big Sky Chapel. EVANS – Barbara “Bobbe” Evans, 90, of Bozeman passed away Wed, July 28. A private Graveside Service will be held. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Joanne Borgeson Barbara Evans Graveside Pass Away Walter Ainsworth Service Chapel Graveside Service Recommended for you