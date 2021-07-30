Support Local Journalism


BORGESON – Joanne Borgeson, 86, of Bozeman passed away Sun, July 25. A Memorial Service will be held Sun, Aug 1, 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

AINSWORTH – A Memorial Service for Walter Ainsworth, 93, will be Aug 4, 11:30 A.M. at Big Sky Chapel.

EVANS – Barbara “Bobbe” Evans, 90, of Bozeman passed away Wed, July 28. A private Graveside Service will be held.

