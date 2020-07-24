OVENELL – A Graveside Service for Mike Ovenell, 64, will be Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m. at Meadow View Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. in the park by Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.
DAVID – Antoine “Lee” David, 84, of Bozeman passed away Monday, July 20. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be Saturday, July 25, 3 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
MCCUTCHEON – Tim McCutcheon, 62, of Belgrade passed away Thursday, July 16. A Gathering to celebrate Tim’s life will be Friday, July 31, 2 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. Please bring your favorite memory or story to share.
