KLOMPIEN – Lois Klompien, 91, of Manhattan passed away Wed, July 21. Visitation will be Mon, July 26, at 9 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. Graveside Services will be at 10 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.

