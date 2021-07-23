Dokken Paid Notice for Friday, July 23, 2021 Jul 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KLOMPIEN – Lois Klompien, 91, of Manhattan passed away Wed, July 21. Visitation will be Mon, July 26, at 9 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. Graveside Services will be at 10 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lois Klompien Graveside Bethel Christian Reformed Church Service Pass Away Memorial Service Churchill Cemetery Recommended for you