MULKEY – Karalee Mulkey, 74, passed away in California. Visitation will be Fri, July 16, 5 to 7 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Memorial Service will be Sat, July 17, 10 A.M. at Pilgrim Congregational Church, followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
LAPLANT – Donald LaPlant, 82, of Bozeman passed away Tue, July 13. Visitation will be July 24, 1 to 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson, with a Funeral Service to follow at 2 P.M.
CASCADDAN – Morris “Cass” Cascaddan, 93, of Bozeman passed away Tue, July 13. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.