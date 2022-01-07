Dokken Paid Notice for Friday, January 7, 2022 Jan 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAWBAKER – A Memorial Service for Eddie Hawbaker will be Sat, Jan 8, 11 A.M. at Bozeman Church of Christ.GOVER – Audrey Gover, 99, of Three Forks passed away Tue, Jan 4. A Memorial Service will be Tue, Jan 11, 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. MOSS – Alice Moss, 68, of Belgrade passed away Sat, Jan 1. A Celebration of Life will be in the summer of 2022.LODGE – Cleora Lodge, 92, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Dec 29. Services will be held at a later date. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cleora Lodge Alice Moss Pass Away Belgrade Bozeman Lodge Moss Recommended for you