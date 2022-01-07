Support Local Journalism


HAWBAKER – A Memorial Service for Eddie Hawbaker will be Sat, Jan 8, 11 A.M. at Bozeman Church of Christ.

GOVER – Audrey Gover, 99, of Three Forks passed away Tue, Jan 4. A Memorial Service will be Tue, Jan 11, 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

MOSS – Alice Moss, 68, of Belgrade passed away Sat, Jan 1. A Celebration of Life will be in the summer of 2022.

LODGE – Cleora Lodge, 92, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Dec 29. Services will be held at a later date.

