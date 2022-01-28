Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


METCALF – Visitation for David Metcalf will be Sat, 9:30 to 11 A.M. at The Bridge in Belgrade, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 A.M.

DALBEY – Tim Dalbey, 71, passed away in Coeur d’Alene, ID, Sat, Jan 22. Services will be announced.

FLIKKEMA – Henry Flikkema, 90, of Manhattan passed away Wed, Jan 26. Services will be announced.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you