Dokken Paid Notice for Friday, January 14, 2022 Jan 14, 2022

WEIDENAAR – A Funeral Service for Dean Weidenaar will be today at 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Interment will follow at Churchill Cemetery.

BUCKINGHAM – A Memorial Service for Ross Buckingham will be Jan 15, 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.