HOSKINS – Krysti Hoskins, 27, of Whitefish passed away Dec 26. A Celebration of Life will be Sun, Jan 2, 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

ARMSTRONG – Harry Armstrong, 78, of Belgrade passed away Sun, Dec 26. A Graveside Service with full military honors will be Wed, Jan 5, 1:30 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

MIKKELSON – Hayden “Mick” Mikkelson, 84, of Belgrade passed away Thur, Dec 23. A Celebration of Life will be held this spring.

