BOWMAN –Visitation for Darrell Bowman, 87, will be today from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. A Funeral Service will be Saturday, December 19, 1 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson with interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
VAN DYKE – A Visitation for Clarence Van Dyke, 89, will be Sunday, December 20, 3 to 5 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service will be Monday, December 21, 2 p.m. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at Grace Bible Church at 3:30 p.m.
COK – Barbara Cok, 92, of Manhattan passed away Friday, December 11. No public Memorial Service is planned. A Family Interment Service will be held on Wednesday, December 23 at 2:00 p.m. in the Churchill cemetery. To view the live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.com.
TRAWICK – Hazel Trawick, 99, of Belgrade passed away Monday, December 14. A Graveside Service will be held in Helena at a later date.
MICHEL – Patricia Michel, 82, of Bozeman passed away Thursday, December 17. Private Family Services will be held in spring of 2021.
