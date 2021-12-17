Dokken Paid Notice for Friday, December 17, 2021 Dec 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DIERUF – George Dieruf, 73, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Dec 13. A Memorial Service will be Tue, Dec 21, 11 A.M. at Grace Bible Church. LENSINK – Dr. Everett Lensink, 91, of Bozeman passed away on Wed., Dec 15. A Memorial Service will be held this spring. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you