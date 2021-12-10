Support Local Journalism


EVANS – A Memorial Service for Wyatt Evans will be held Sat, Dec 11, at 1 P.M. at the Commons in Bozeman. Please bring your favorite photo of Wyatt to be placed on a memory board for the family.

MCGEE – A Celebration of Life for Deborah McGee will be Sat, Dec 11, 2 to 5 P.M. at 775 Moffit Gulch Rd. in Bozeman.

