SMIT – Fay Smit, 86, of Manhattan passed away Sun, Aug 1. Visitation will be Sat, Aug 7, 9 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. A Graveside Service will be at 10 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.

KINNEY – A Celebration of Life for Barbara Kinney, 76, will be held Sat, Aug 7, 1 P.M. at the Whitehall High School, 1 Yellowstone Trail, Whitehall, MT with a reception to follow at the city park.

JOHNSON – Wayne Johnson, 76, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Aug 2. Rosary will be Aug 19, 5 P.M. and Vigil at 5:30 P.M at Dokken-Nelson. A Funeral Mass will be Aug 20, 11 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. A Graveside Service will be Aug 21, 10 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

