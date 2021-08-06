Dokken Paid Notice for Friday, August 6, 2021 Aug 6, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SMIT – Fay Smit, 86, of Manhattan passed away Sun, Aug 1. Visitation will be Sat, Aug 7, 9 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. A Graveside Service will be at 10 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.KINNEY – A Celebration of Life for Barbara Kinney, 76, will be held Sat, Aug 7, 1 P.M. at the Whitehall High School, 1 Yellowstone Trail, Whitehall, MT with a reception to follow at the city park. JOHNSON – Wayne Johnson, 76, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Aug 2. Rosary will be Aug 19, 5 P.M. and Vigil at 5:30 P.M at Dokken-Nelson. A Funeral Mass will be Aug 20, 11 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. A Graveside Service will be Aug 21, 10 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Graveside Service Wayne Johnson Christianity Worship Bethel Christian Reformed Church Barbara Kinney Cemetery Churchill Cemetery Celebration Recommended for you