Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

QUINN — Michael Quinn, 80, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Aug 2. A Graveside Service will be Mon, Aug 7, 11 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you