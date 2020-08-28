BARE – Shad Bare, 74, of Bozeman passed away Friday, August 21. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, August 29, 11 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson.
PRICE — A Memorial Service for Anna Price, 84, will be held Saturday, August 29, 2:00 p.m. at Evangelical Free Church of Bozeman. Please Wear your masks and remember to social distance.
ODDY – Larry Oddy, 75, of Manhattan passed away Tuesday, August 25. A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, September 1, 2 p.m. at Grace Bible Church in Bozeman.
COPP – Mitchel “Mitch” Copp, 81, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, August 26. A Memorial Service will be September 12, 3:30 p.m. at Beall Park Pavilion in Bozeman.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.