COLLIHOLE — A Celebration of Life for Paul Collihole will be held Sun, Aug 29, 1 to 4 P.M. at the ranch, 6439 Teepee Ridge Road West, in Bridger Canyon. A time for sharing memories of Paul will start at 2 P.M. A potluck will follow so please bring a dish to share.

SCHROEDER – Dick Schroeder, 70, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Aug 22. A Celebration of Life will be Sept 6, 12:30 P.M. at The Commons/Journey Church. With the uptick of Covid, there will be opportunity for social distancing and we encourage you to use masks at your own discretion. To view the live webcast please visit thecommonsbozeman.com/live.

