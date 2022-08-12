Let the news come to you

LANPHEAR – Cheryl Lanphear, 60, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Aug 6. A Graveside Service will be Fri, Aug 19, 10 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

