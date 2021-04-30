CATES – A Celebration of Life for John Cates, 77, will be Saturday, May 1, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 57 Lawn Rain Dr. in Bozeman. A private memorial will be held prior.
GRAY – A Celebration of Life for Shon Gray, 46, will be May 15, 11 a.m. at the Yellowstone Jet Center.
DAY – Merry Day, 84, of Manhattan passed away Saturday, April 24. Services will be announced later this summer.
HALL – Deanna Hall, 81, of Bozeman passed away Tuesday, April 27. No services are planned at this time.
