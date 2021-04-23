Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


KEMPT – Karen Kempt, 84, of Bozeman passed away Friday, April 9. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, April 24, 9:30 a.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A Memorial Service will start at 11 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson and the Reception to follow. To view the live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.com.

GRAY – Shon Gray, 46, of Manhattan passed away Friday, April 16. Services will be announced.

OSEN – James “Jim” Osen, 75, of Bozeman passed away Tuesday, April 20. Services will be announced.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you