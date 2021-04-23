KEMPT – Karen Kempt, 84, of Bozeman passed away Friday, April 9. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, April 24, 9:30 a.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A Memorial Service will start at 11 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson and the Reception to follow. To view the live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.com.
GRAY – Shon Gray, 46, of Manhattan passed away Friday, April 16. Services will be announced.
OSEN – James “Jim” Osen, 75, of Bozeman passed away Tuesday, April 20. Services will be announced.
