Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

MCCORMICK — T. Ralph McCormick, 87, of Bozeman passed away Mon, April 3. A Memorial Service will be April 29, 10 A.M. at Bozeman United Methodist Church.


PETERSON — Pauline Peterson, 95, of Bozeman passed away Wed, April 12. A Memorial Service will be April 18, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you