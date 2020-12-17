BOWMAN – Darrell Bowman, 87, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, Dec 12. A Visitation will be Friday, Dec 18, 12 to 5 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. Funeral Service will be Saturday, Dec 19, 1 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson with interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
VAN DYKE – Clarence Van Dyke, 89, of Manhattan passed away Tuesday, Dec 15. A Visitation will be Sunday, Dec 20, 3 to 5 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service will be Monday, Dec 21, 2 p.m. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at Grace Bible Church at 3:30 p.m.
COK – Barbara Cok, 92, of Manhattan passed away Friday, Dec 11. Private Family Services will be held at Churchill Cemetery. To view the live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.com.
TRAWICK – Hazel Trawick, 99, of Belgrade passed away Monday, Dec 14. A Graveside Service will be held in Helena at a later date.
