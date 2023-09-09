Let the news come to you

HOLD — Merlin Hold, 49, of Livingston, son of Bruce and Phyllis Hold, passed away Sept. 1. No services are planned at this time.


ROSENGREN — Herbert Rosengren, 95, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Sept 6. PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF DATE. A Celebration of Life will be Oct 17, 10 A.M. at Grace Bible Church with a reception to follow.

