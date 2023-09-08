Let the news come to you

PAINTER — A Memorial Service for LaDella Painter will be Sat, Sept 9, 10:30 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

ROSENGREN — Herbert Rosengren, 95, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Sept 6. A Celebration of Life will be Oct 14, 10 A.M. at Grace Bible Church with a reception to follow.


MILNER — Andrew “Drew” Milner, 59, of Gardiner passed away Sept 6. Please contact Dokken-Nelson for service details.

