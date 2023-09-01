Let the news come to you

FOX — Margaret Fox, 93, of Bozeman passed away Tue, Aug 29. A Celebration of Life will be held today at 1 P.M. at Grace Bible Church.


SCOTT — Sharryl Scott, 80, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Aug 28. A Funeral Service will be Thur, Sept 7, 2 P.M at Dokken-Nelson. Interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

