SAUNDERS — Richard Edward Saunders, 86, of Bozeman passed away with his family at his side on Sat, Aug 19. Services will be announced.


BRYAN — Patsy Bryan, 88, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Aug 17. A Memorial Service will be Sept 30, 11 A.M. at St. James Episcopal Church.

