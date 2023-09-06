Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

SCOTT — A Visitation for Sharryl Scott will be Thur, Sept 7 from 1 to 2 P.M. followed by the Funeral Service at 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you