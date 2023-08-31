Let the news come to you

FOX — Margaret Fox, 93, of Bozeman passed away Tue, Aug 29. A Memorial Service will be held Fri, Sept 1, 1 P.M. at Grace Bible Church.


SIMPSON — Bob Simpson, 71, formerly of Belgrade passed away Tue, Aug 29. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

