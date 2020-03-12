Dahl Paid Notices for Thursday, March 12, 2020 Mar 12, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SZEMES– Susanne Szemes, 87, of Bozeman, passed away March 9, 2020. Services are pending. The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dahl Notice Belief Tradition Gallatin County People Years Susanne Szemes Bozeman