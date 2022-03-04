Support Local Journalism


GEIS – Mary Edith Geis, 97, of Bozeman, passed away Feb 22. Service to be held at a later date.

MCGLOTHIN – Velma McGlothin, 62, of Manhattan, passed away Feb 26. No service to be held.

