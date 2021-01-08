KIEFER – Cecilia Kiefer, 91, of Bozeman, passed away January 3. Rosary 4:30 p.m., Vigil 5 p.m. Friday, January 8, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, January 9, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, followed by burial at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
EASTON – Rex Easton, 73, of Bozeman, passed away January 3. No services at this time.
