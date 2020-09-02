STRICKER – Becky Stricker, 60, of Bozeman. Rosary 5:30 p.m., Vigil 6 p.m. Today, September 2, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center or live streaming via Dahl Facebook page. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, September 3, Holy Rosary Catholic Parish or live streaming https://www.holyrosarybozeman.org/live-stream/.
