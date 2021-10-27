Dahl Paid Notice for Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Oct 27, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STULC – Robert James Stulc, 75, of Belgrade, passed away Oct 24. Visitation 6-8PM Thursday, Oct 28. Visitation 9AM & Service 10AM Friday, Oct 29, all held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Belgrade. The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dahl Belgrade Lutheran Church Christianity Robert James Stulc Visitation Holy Trinity Notice Recommended for you