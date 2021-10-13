Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SHEEHAN – Edward John Sheehan, 87, of Bozeman, passed away Oct 9. Vigil 7PM Thursday, 10/14, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service. Mass 2PM Friday, 10/15, Resurrection University Catholic Parish.

The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you