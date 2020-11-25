SPOKAS – Kay Spokas, 31 of Bozeman, passed away November 21. Private family service will be held.
SVALESON – Raymond Svaleson, 75, of Manhattan, passed away November 22. Private family service will be held.
LEVITT – Dorthea Levitt, 88, of Bozeman, passed away November 23 Private family service will be held.
