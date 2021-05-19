RAFFETY – Mildred Raffety, 95, of Bozeman, passed away May 5, 2021. Visitation 9 a.m.-Noon Thursday, May 20, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, Resurrection University Catholic Parish.
RICHARDS – Yurii Richards, 54, of Bozeman, passed away April 23, 2021. Memorial Service 1-3 p.m. Thursday, May 20, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center,
DAVIS – James Davis, 71, of Bozeman, passed away November 08, 2020. Graveside Service 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, Sunset Hills Cemetery. Reception to follow, American Legion.
