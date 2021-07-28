Dahl Paid Notice for Wednesday, July 28, 2021 Jul 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PFAEHLER – August “Gus” Pfaehler, 90, of Bozeman, passed away July 24. Funeral Mass 10AM Friday, July 30, Resurrection University Parish, followed by burial at Sunset Hills Cemetery & reception back at Resurrection University Parish. The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Resurrection University Dahl Funeral Christianity Ethnology Worship Burial August Pfaehler Bozeman Gallatin County Recommended for you