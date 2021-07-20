Dahl Paid Notice for Wednesday, July 21, 2021 Jul 20, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DOWNEY– Becky Downey, 93, of Bozeman, passed away July 17, 2021. No services will be held.GROOMS – Jessie Grooms, 65, of Belgrade, passed away July 24, 2020. Graveside Service 10AM Friday, July 23, Sunset Hills Cemetery.WARD – Lena “Tena” F. Ward, 77, of Bozeman, passed away December 4, 2020. Celebration of Life 11AM, Saturday, July 24, Melin Family Ministries Church, Melin Ranch, 305 Millcreek Road, Paradise Valley, with a meal served after the service. LAWSON – Bonnie Lawson, 74, of Bozeman, passed away January 23. Funeral Mass 11AM, Saturday, July 24, Holy Rosary Catholic Church; Graveside immediately following, Sunset Hills Cemetery; Reception 3PM.Reynolds – Lisa Reynolds, 60, of Bozeman, passed away July 17, 2021. Celebration of Life 11AM, Saturday, August 7, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center.The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dahl Ethnology Bozeman Cemetery Funeral Cremation Sunset Graveside Service Recommended for you