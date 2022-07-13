Let the news come to you

THAYER – Jeanette “Kay” Thayer, 84, of Bozeman. A Celebration of Kay’s Life will be held July 16 at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center from 4-8PM with a small program at 5PM.

