CORRECTION: WEIGAND – John Weigand, 84, of Bozeman, passed away December 24, 2020. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Monday, January 18th, Resurrection University Parish.
KIEFER – Cecilia Kiefer, 91, of Bozeman, passed away January 3, 2021. Rosary 4:30 p.m., Vigil 5 p.m.Friday, January 8th, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, January 9th, Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
EASTON – Rex Easton, 73, of Bozeman, passed away January 3, 2021. No services at this time.
