WEIDINGER – Carol Weidinger, 74, of Belgrade. Visitation 7 p.m., Rosary & Service of Remembrance 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, live streamed https://youtu.be/RbQJ664fTG0. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Thursday, January 28, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, live streamed at sjvbelgrade.org. Graveside 11 a.m. Monday, Febuary 1, Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. In lieu of flowers donations to St. John Vianney Building Fund.
BRATSKY – Jared Lane Bratsky, 42, of Bozeman, passed away December 30, 2020. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, January 30, Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Road, Billings. Live streamed https://boxcast.tv/view/jared-bratsky-memorial-fskuz3tqir7huco3kjvu.
LAWSON – Bonnie Lawson, 74, of Bozeman, passed away January 23. No services at this time.
