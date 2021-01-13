HASH – Charles Hash, 86, of Bozeman, passed away January 9. Private (close family & friends) Celebration of Life 1:30 p.m., Friday, January 15. Live streaming at https://youtu.be/RPqIUzAc6Is.
BROWN – Ruel Brown, 86, of Bozeman, passed away January 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 15, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, January 16, Bozeman LDS Church, 2915 Colter Ave.
WEIGAND – John Weigand, 84, of Bozeman, passed away December 24, 2020. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Monday, January 18, Resurrection University Parish.
CROOK – Verda Eileen Crook, 95, of Bozeman, passed away January 9. No services planned at this time.
