HORNING – Connie Horning, 55, of Bozeman, passed away December 27, 2020. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Today, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center. Live streamed at https://youtu.be/zK5krZBekNg.
LECAIN – Maryhelen LeCain, 87, of Bozeman, passed away December 23. No services at this time.
