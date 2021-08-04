Dahl Paid Notice for Wednesday, August 4, 2021 Aug 4, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALTMAN – Shirley Selma Altman, 87, of Bozeman, passed away August 02, 2021. At her request no services will be held.REYNOLDS – Lisa Reynolds, 60, of Bozeman, passed away July 17. Celebration of Life 11AM, Saturday, August 7, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center. The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dahl Cremation Ethnology Tribute Bozeman Service Funeral Lisa Reynolds Recommended for you