JOHNSON – Irving Lenard Johnson, 74, of Bozeman, passed away August 20. Celebration of Life Fri, Aug 27, with visitation starting 10:30A, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service; Graveside 11:30A, Sunset Hills Cemetery.