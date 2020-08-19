BROWN – Betty Jean Brown, 55, of Bozeman, MT. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, Lindley Park (park at south end of Buttonwood Avenue near gate of Sunset Hills Cemetery; service will be east of parking area). Please bring your own chair; masks are required.
MARCOTTE – Jerome Kenneth Marcott, 59, of Bozeman, passed away August 15, 2020. No service to be held at this time.
