Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

KOUNTZ – Robbie Kountz, 57, of Bozeman, passed away July 21. Celebration of Life 3PM Thursday, Aug 11, Broken Hart Ranch, Gallatin Gateway.

LEHMAN – Donna Lehman, 96, of Bozeman, passed away July 2. Memorial Service 2PM Friday, Aug 12, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, livestreamed https://youtu.be/7I4rCEC-xr4.

BEAUDRY – Judith “Judie” Beaudry, 66, of Bozeman, passed away Aug 1. Memorial Service 2PM Saturday, Aug 13, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3100 Yale Ave, Butte.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you