ROCKAFELLOW – Teresa “Petie” Rockafellow, 85, of Livingston, passed away April 24. Celebration of Life 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, Christian Center Church, Livingston.
RECKTENWALD – Lavonne “Bonnie” Recktenwald, 85, of Bozeman, passed away April 24. Service of Remembrance 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center.
WENTZEL – Arlan Wentzel, 86, of Bozeman, passed away April 23. No services at this time.
GILBERT – Brant Gilbert, 49, of Belgrade, passed away April 22. Services held at a later date.
