STEINER – Mike Nicholas Steiner, 98, of Bozeman, passed away April 9. Rosary & Vigil 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 23, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center. Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. June 27, Lindley Park, Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman.
HODILL – Jason D. Hodill, 47, of Big Sky, passed away April 15. No services at this time.
