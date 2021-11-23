Dahl Paid Notice for Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Nov 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wangrud – Jean Wangrud, 87, of Bozeman, passed away Nov 19. Services held at a later date. The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dahl Jean Wangrud Bozeman Gallatin County Belief Notice Tradition Recommended for you