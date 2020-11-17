TRIBBLE – Nadine Tribble, 66, of Belgrade, passed away October 10. Memorial Mass Friday, November 20, at Noon, Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
BLACKWOOD – Marion Blackwood, 85, of Bozeman, passed away November 12. Services to be held at a later date.
BUNTING – Jackie O. Bunting, 82, of Bozeman, passed away November 14. Inurnment at a later date in Poquoson, VA.
