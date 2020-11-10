Golbaugh — Barbara Gilbaugh, 75, of Belgrade, passed away Friday. Viewing 6 p.m. and Rosary 7:30 p.m., Tuesday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Funeral Mass 12:00 p.m., Wednesday St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Belgrade MT. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com
